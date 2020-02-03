Suspect flees police, apprehended by K-9 officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) -When police tried to arrest a New Mexico man for active warrants, he made a run for it and the chase came to a biting conclusion. In early January, Clovis police pulled over a man and a woman who drove through a red light when they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

The two get out of the Chevy Impala, and inside the car, officers find a gun. Having already located the driver’s ID, they knew he gave them a fake name.

Giving the officers a hard time, Martinez makes a run for it and the chase was on as one officer called for backup. The K-9 officer took off after Martinez and when officers caught up, Martinez was in bad shape.

Bitten on the leg, thigh, and buttocks, he was writing in pain. The officer Martinez fled from also took a cuff to the face.

Martinez had two warrants out for his arrest. A judge decided to hold Martinez in jail until trial.