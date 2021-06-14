Suspect flees following NMSP officer-involved shooting in Española

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that no one was struck by gunfire following an officer-involved shooting in Española on Monday morning. Authorities say the incident happened near 707 Calle de Amor in the area near Riverside Dr. and El Llano Rd. and a suspect fired at an officer.

The suspect is said to have then fled the area on foot. The investigation is in its initial stages.

On Tuesday, June 8, an officer-involved shooting happened in Española after investigators say a driver started dragging an officer. That suspect, Luis Leyba, died at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES