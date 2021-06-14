Suspect flees following NMSP officer-involved shooting in Española

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that no one was struck by gunfire following an officer-involved shooting in Española on Monday morning. Authorities say the incident happened near 707 Calle de Amor in the area near Riverside Dr. and El Llano Rd. and a suspect fired at an officer.

The suspect is said to have then fled the area on foot. The investigation is in its initial stages.

On Tuesday, June 8, an officer-involved shooting happened in Española after investigators say a driver started dragging an officer. That suspect, Luis Leyba, died at a hospital.