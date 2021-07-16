Suspect fatally shot by FBI agents had long criminal history, gang affiliation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, an affidavit was released revealing the identity of the man who was killed during a shootout with FBI agents Wednesday. The affidavit states 31-year-old Marquez Dezon Floyd was a convicted felon, a gang leader, and had a history of trafficking firearms.

The affidavit states Floyd is believed to be involved in a variety of criminal activities and the self-appointed leader of a southeast Albuquerque gang affiliated with the Bloods street gang. Officials say Floyd promoted the primary suspect in the murder of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller after the murder took place.

Wednesday morning, Floyd was killed and an FBI agent was injured in a shootout in northeast Albuquerque while agents were serving a search warrant. The Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police were on scene to assist. The FBI’s Inspection Division is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and News 13 is currently working on providing additional details.