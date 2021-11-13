Suspect faces vehicular homicide charges in fatal Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that killed one and injured another happened Friday afternoon. Police say 32-year-old Kyle Crespin was driving a gray, early-2000s Ford F350 south on 4th Street erratically at a high rate of speed.

According to a press release, as the Crespin approached Hudson Avenue, a white Dodge pickup pulled out a business and was hit on the driver’s side. The driver of the pickup died on the scene.

Another crash involving a silver sedan happened after the first crash when a silver sedan hit the back of the Dodge pickup. Crespin was detained by police on the scene and arrested.

The release states the driver of the sedan was taken to UNM Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police say alcohol, drugs, and speed were all contributing factors to the crash.