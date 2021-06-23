1 dead, another in custody following Santa Fe Police officer-involved shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –One suspect is dead and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in one of New Mexico’s tourist hotspots on Wednesday. One man says he saw police chasing the suspect down Old Santa Fe Trail before shooting and killing him right near Loretto Chapel.

“There was a person running across the street and there was a police officer after him chasing him. He was either saying stop it, or drop it or stop. The guy turned looked back at him a little bit and that’s when the officer shot him, shot him twice, and went down,” said David Clay, a witness.

Santa Fe officials say the incident started a few blocks away at DeVargas Park, just after 10 a.m. when police responded to a fight between a man and woman. They say the man shot her and took off.

Minutes later, police located the suspect near Loretto Chapel. NMSP says during the chase, the suspect turned around and pointed a handgun at police and that’s when an officer shot him. A witness KRQE News 13 spoke to says the officer who shot him was shaken up afterward.

Santa Fe Police say Kalin Addison, 20, has been identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. SFPD says Addison was found and identified as having fired at least one shot at the victim, before giving the gun to the other unnamed suspect who also shot and wounded that same woman.

Addison has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Online records show the 20-year-old was released from jail on Tuesday after being locked up on charges stemming from a February assault.

In that case, she’s accused of trying to steal booze from a Santa Fe grocery store, then throwing liquor bottles at the staff when they confronted her.

The victim from DeVargas Park was transported to a hospital to be treated. Police have not yet released the name of the suspect who died or the officer involved. New Mexico State Police will be investigating the shooting.

Santa Fe Police Respond to Fight

in Progress with Gunshots



Officers Shoot One Suspect #StaySafeSantaFe #ProtectAndServe @SantaFeGov pic.twitter.com/lSd38eHpQ0 — Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) June 23, 2021