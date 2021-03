DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office late Sunday night. NMSP reports that the incident took place in Midway, New Mexico south of Roswell near Dexter.

According to authorities, the suspect is deceased. Deputies are okay and uninjured.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.