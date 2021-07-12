Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in San Juan County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A suspect is dead followed by an officer-involved shooting in San Juan County Sunday afternoon. According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Navajo Police Department officers were involved in a pursuit of an armed suspect. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office deputies then intercepted the vehicle as it crossed out of the reservation, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Facebook post, no officers involved in the incident were injured. However, the suspect died on the scene.

The San Juan County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating the shooting with Farmington Police Department as lead investigators. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.