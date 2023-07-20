A suspect is dead and an APD officer wounded after a police shooting near Tramway on July 20, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to New Mexico State Police, a suspect is dead and an Albuquerque Police Department officer was shot after a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque. According to APD, the officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers were trying to arrest a man with an active arrest warrant who had barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Copper Ridge Apartments.

