ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon, who’s been wanted for the last year in connection with a massive FBI raid, has been arrested.

In January of last year, the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force raided a home and storage units in northwest Albuquerque, finding loads of stolen goods, more than 300 bottles of alcohol, 51 firearms, and several thousand rounds of ammo.

The man they charged, Leonard Lucero, is believed to be involved with a violent gang responsible for retail crime, illegal gun sales, and the drug trade.

Federal court records show Lucero is now behind bars.