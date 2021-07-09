Suspect connected to Kaseman murders motions to stay outside of jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect connected to three bodies found in a car at Kaseman Hospital is pushing to get out of jail. He’s arguing he tried to report his involvement to the police.

Richard Kuykendall is being held on federal gun charges after investigators linked him with the bizarre scene in May. They believe he was involved in a shooting exchange with people in the car, before driving the car with the three bodies inside to the hospital.

Kuykendall’s attornies say he called 911 while driving to the hospital, then called 242-COPS the next day and told them he was the driver. But the attornies say the operator refused to speak with him.

Kuykendall’s motion argues this shows he is not a flight risk. A judge originally ordered him locked up until trial, citing a history of failing to show up for court.