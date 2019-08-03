Suspect connected to Albuquerque drug bust arrested in Utah

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another suspect connected to a massive drug bust in Albuquerque has been picked up in Utah.

Back in January, investigators uncovered the operation at an apartment complex near Central and Juan Tabo. That’s where they found more than half a million dollars worth of meth, and thousands of counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl.

At the time, they arrested Karla Pena and Guillermo Cruz-Rodriguez on federal charges. Now, the FBI has nabbed a third suspect, Marysol Pena, after she was arrested in Utah on local charges there.

Pena will be extradited back to New Mexico to face her federal charges here.