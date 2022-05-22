NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting involving the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office. Details are extremely limited.
They say deputies were involved in a call regarding a suicidal person earlier Saturday and that officers fired at the individual. The person did not die, though their condition is unknown and no deputies were injured.