Suspect claiming to have bomb robs Socorro bank

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for tips after a man claiming to have a bomb robbed a Socorro bank on Monday, Oct. 4. The FBI reports the incident happened at the Washington Federal Bank at 201 Plaza around 11:25 a.m.

Investigators state an unidentified man entered the bank and showed a demand note to a teller. Authorities report the note said there was a bomb in a bag that the suspect was carrying and it would explode if the teller didn’t hand over cash.

The teller reportedly gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money who then left the bag on the counter. The suspect then left the bank and ran north down the street.

According to the FBI, a New Mexico State Police bomb team responded to the scene and determined that the bag left on the counter didn’t contain an explosive device. Authorities say the unidentified suspect had a facial tattoo of teardrops or stars next to his left eye and a long dark brown or reddish beard.

He is described as a Hispanic or Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, is about five feet six inches tall, and had a medium build. The man was wearing a dark, baggy hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a white bandana mask, red gloves, and dark pants. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI states that bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. Additionally, the use of a gun, other dangerous weapons, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during a bank robbery can be punishable by a 25-year prison term.