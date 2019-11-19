Suspect charged in Santa Fe homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Santa Fe police have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 51-year-old victim.

According to police, officers responded to Lopez Street on Monday, November 18, 2019, around 8:22 p.m. in reference to a call of a man who had been stabbed. The victim, Robert Barela was found dead at the scene.

The Santa Fe Police Department reports that the suspect was identified as 61-year-old Jonathan Kelly who was located at an address on the 1100 block of Lopez Street. Kelly refused to leave the residence and SFPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

After several hours, police say Kelly discontinued communication with authorities at the scene and officers entered the residence. Kelly was found unconscious after apparently consuming excessive amounts of prescription medication.

Kelly was transported to a local hospital and has since been charged with an open count of murder. This investigation remains ongoing.