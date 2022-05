ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection to the officer injured in Roswell Friday. Roswell police say they found Xavier Barela unresponsive in a car at the intersection of Main and Second.

When an officer checked on him, Barela allegedly hit the gas and pinned the office to his cruiser. Barela is facing several charges including DWI and aggravated battery on a peace officer.

The officer is recovering from a leg injury in the hospital.