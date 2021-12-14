Suspect charged in Pecos double homicide

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been arrested for a double homicide in Pecos. New Mexico State Police report that on December 11, officers responded to a residence on Camino Don Luis for a report of shots fired.

NMSP state that officers at the scene discovered 40-year-old Mark Valencia was sitting in the driver’s seat of a van parked outside the home. Just inside the front door of the house, officers found 40-year-old Steven Singer and 48-year-old Eva Aragon of Santa Fe dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officer discovered the 63-year-old owner of the home who had called 911 was hiding in a bedroom closet. Authorities say he was not physically injured.

NMSP Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and reports that Valencia, Singer, and Aragon were allegedly in the residence consuming alcohol during the day. According to a news release from NMSP, at some point, Valencia and Singer reportedly got into a verbal altercation when Valencia went out to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm.

Police state that Valencia allegedly then returned to the front door where he shot Singer and Aragon. Valencia reportedly fired at least one shot at the 63-year-old but missed.

According to police, Valencia sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in front of the home until officers arrived. He was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on charges of murder in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited building, and negligent use of a firearm.