ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged a suspect for a deadly hit-and-run crash last month. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on July 11 at Consitution and Louisiana. Witnesses saw a red Ford Focus drive off after hitting a man who later died. APD said 25-year-old Christopher Trammell was behind the wheel.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators interviewed Trammell about the crash the day after it happened but he denied driving the car and said it was stolen. Yesterday, police learned that Trammell recently admitted to the crash while at a drug rehab center in Taos. There’s now a warrant for Trammell’s arrest for homicide by vehicle and other charges.