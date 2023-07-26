ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges in the murder of a man whose body was found burning in the East Mountains. BCSO charged Johnathan Martinez for the murder of Jorge Lopez-Duran. Lopez-Duran’s body was found on fire off Juan Thomas Road in Tijeras back in November.

Investigators believe Martinez was part of a group that beat and strangled Lopez-Duran following a dispute over money. News 13 reported on Martinez after he was accused of shooting someone at an apartment complex on Montgomery and then shooting at police. Martinez is currently in federal custody after he was sentenced in April to nearly eight years for being a felon with a gun.