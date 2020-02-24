Live Now
Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Suspect charged in crime spree released from jail

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects who went on a destructive crime spree last week has been released from jail.

Police say 26-year-old Leroy Martinez, along with a man known as ‘Smiles,’ stole six trucks form McDade-Woodcock Electrical near Candelaria and Girard on Tuesday, then crashed two of them into businesses. One a gun store and the other a jewelry store. They made off with several guns.

Prosecutors asked for Martinez to stay locked up until trial but Judge Daniel Ramczyk released him on strict court supervision. Police are still looking for ‘Smiles,’ they have not determined his real name yet.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞