Suspect behind bars after carjacking, breaking window

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is behind bars after a bizarre carjacking and terror across the city. The Albuquerque Police Department says Jaycee Miller was standing in the road near UNM Hospital when a couple stopped to avoid hitting him.

Police say Miller jumped in the back of their pickup, punched out the back window, and ordered them to drive to a nearby neighborhood. Then, Miller is accused of forcing them out of the pickup, along with their dog, and driving off.

Police say Miller crashed the truck on Jefferson, tried to steal another car but couldn’t start it, and then threw rocks at Nick and Jimmy’s Restaurant on the Frontage Road, breaking a window. That’s where officers caught up with him. It turns out Miller was on probation for a 2017 case in San Juan County for assaulting officers during a DWI stop.