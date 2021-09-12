Suspect at large in Santa Fe drive-by shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are looking for the suspect in an early-morning drive-by shooting. They say a vehicle had fled the area of Lois Lane near Las Acequias Park after a passenger fired multiple rounds at a house.
Officers were called around 4:30 Sunday morning to help a 17-year-old boy inside the home who suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital and later released. Anyone with information is urged to call Santa Fe Police.