Suspect arrested, warrant issued for second suspect in kidnapping of Las Cruces woman

Nathaniel Baca (left) has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for Jacob Gonzalez arrest for the kidnapping of a Las Cruces woman on August 20, 2020. (images courtesy Las Cruces Police Department)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One suspect believed to be involved in the kidnapping and battery of a woman on August 20 has been arrested while an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect according to Las Cruces Police. The Las Cruces Police Department reports that 22-year-old Nathaniel Baca is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Police say Baca was arrested on Monday after crashing a vehicle and leading officers on a short foot chase near Delano Drive. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating 25-year-old Jacob Gonzalez who is Baca’s cousin.

LCPD reports Gonzalez is believed to be the man responsible for kidnapping and battering an ex-girlfriend. Police say around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, Las Cruces police were dispatched to Memorial Medical Center where a 27-year-old woman was being treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told investigators that Gonzalez, her ex-boyfriend, and his cousin, Baca, were armed with a rifle and a handgun they used to threaten her. The men are then accused of forcing the woman into her own vehicle where Gonzalez allegedly then beat her.

Police say Baca drove them to an undeveloped area where the suspects made the woman remove her clothes and shoes then forced her into the vehicle’s trunk and drove to an unknown residence before returning to her home early Thursday morning. The woman sought medical attention after the two suspects left her residence.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jacob Gonzalez who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Gonzalez is charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member, and interference with communications.

Gonzalez’ whereabouts are unknown at this time. Anyone with information on Jacob Gonzalez’ location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps police locate him. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or though the app, P3 Tips.