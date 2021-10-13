Suspect charged in vandalism of Alvarado Square building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tips from the community have led to the arrest of a suspect accused of firing gunshots in downtown Albuquerque and damaging the windows of the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building. Noah Tapia has been charged with criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

A Crime Stoppers report that showed an individual shooting a rifle out the window of a vehicle resulted in several tips identifying the driver as having a public Facebook account. According to a criminal complaint, that Facebook account featured a male in front of a truck that matched the description of the vehicle that was reportedly seen on surveillance video leaving the garage after the vandalism of the building.

Authorities state that the account also uploaded a photo that showed a male holding firearms and standing on the top floor of the parking garage where shots were fired toward the county building. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified the Facebook account holder as Tapia who turned himself in to deputies late Tuesday.

A preliminary estimate indicates there was $45,000 worth of damage done to the building.