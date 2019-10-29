Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sandia High student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sandia High School High student Sean Markey.

Police arrested 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia in connection to the Sep. 29 shooting at a homecoming after-party at a home near Montgomery and Eubank that left Markey dead.

Garcia is being charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records have been sealed until Garcia’s first court appearance.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more details and will provide updates as they are made available.