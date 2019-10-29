Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Sandia High student

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sandia High School High student Sean Markey.

Police arrested 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia in connection to the Sep. 29 shooting at a homecoming after-party at a home near Montgomery and Eubank that left Markey dead.

Garcia is being charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records have been sealed until Garcia’s first court appearance.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more details and will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss