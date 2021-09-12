Suspect arrested in Portales fatal stabbing

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death Saturday evening. They say crews were dispatched to West Fir Street where they found 41-year-old Roy Courtney.
Courtney was taken to the hospital where he later died. Jesse Lujan, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in Courtney’s death. Police have not given a motive.