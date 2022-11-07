ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
- Crime: Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
- Local Elections: November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique was responsible for the shooting and have charged him with first-degree murder and arson, among other charges.