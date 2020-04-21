Airman arrested in murder investigation of Mennonite woman Sasha Krause

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the Sasha Krause homicide case. Krause was a Mennonite woman who disappeared from Farmington in January and was later found dead in Arizona.

According to a news release, detectives from Coconino County and San Juan County Sheriff’s departments served search warrants and arrested 21-year-old Mark Gooch at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona. Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office learned that during the time Sasha Krause went missing, Gooch had traveled to Farmington. Further investigation placed him near Sunset Crater in Coconino County where Krause’s body was later found.

Sasha Krause went missing on January 18, 2020. On Friday, February 21 around 3:47 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff deputies responded to an area off of Forest Service Road north of Flagstaff in response to a report of a dead body found by a camper. Deputies were able to locate the deceased female that was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, February 22 regarding the victim who deputies say matched a general description of Krause. An autopsy that was later conducted confirmed it was the 27-year-old.

Multiple state and federal agencies worked together on the investigation. No other information has been released at this time because the investigation is still ongoing.

