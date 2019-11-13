Suspect arrested in Las Cruces fatal shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have made an arrest in the Monday shooting death of a Las Cruces man.

Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department have arrested 42-year-old Isaac Joe Vargas of Dona Ana who’s been charged with a first-degree count of murder. On Monday, November 11, police responded to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex located at Telshor Boulevard.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Isaiah Lara who had at least one gunshot wound to his chest. Lara was transported to the Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

After conducting multiple interviews, LCPD identified Vargas as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Vargas was taken into custody on Tuesday evening without incident.

He has since been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.