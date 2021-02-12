Suspect arrested in Hotel Circle homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in relation to a homicide that happened on Jan. 29 on Hotel Circle NE. Detectives arrested 19-year-old Trey Bausby late Thursday and charged him with the murder of Jessica Benavidez as well as tampering with evidence.

Officials say Bausby had been living in a silver BMW in the parking lot at 25 1/2 Hotel Circle. Detectives with APD say Benavidez had been inside the vehicle with Bausby on the evening of Jan. 28 into the morning of Jan. 29. Witnesses say there was a fight between Benavidez in Bausby that morning, prior to Benavidez being stabbed.

Police say Benavidez told witnesses before she died, “The guy who sleeps in the silver BMW stabbed me.” Bausby was booked into MDC Thursday evening.