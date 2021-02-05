Suspect arrested in gas station homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man for a deadly fight at a gas station late last year.

Samson Traub, 22, is charged with an open count of murder. Police say he and another man beat Carlos Montoya in December at the Maverik gas station on Jefferson.

A criminal complaint states Traub then stabbed Montoya. Police believe the fight stemmed from a robbery at a different convenience store early that morning, and a broken bottle of alcohol Traub reportedly sold to Montoya. Traub was booked into the Bernalillo County Jail on Friday.