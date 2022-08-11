ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrested has been made in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls in Albuquerque. Police say 27-year-old Roger Wilson rammed another car along Central near Tingley back in June. Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson, both 14, died on scene. The driver and another male were taken to the hospital.

Police say after the crash, Wilson continue down Central before crashing into a tree near Rio Grande and he took off on foot. The day after the crash, the car Wilson was driving was reported stolen. Police were able to determine Wilson took his friend’s car after drinking at Pat Hurley Park.

They searched his Facebook messages where he said he was involved in a crash and admitted to being buzzed. The description that one of the surviving victims gave also matched Wilson. He’s now charged with two open counts of murder.