CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A person is now in custody following a fatal stabbing at a truck stop in Clovis. Just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clovis police were called to the Love’s Travel Center on East Mabry off Highway 84.

That’s where they found a 68-year-old woman bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Clovis police say a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. They have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.