Suspect arrested in Artesia homicide

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder following a fatal shooting in Artesia on Wednesday, Nov. 17. ECSO reports that around 2:28 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on E. Cottonwood Rd. regarding a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say deputies arrived at the scene and located the male, later identified as 37-year-old Tyler Allen Grantham, who was unconscious and not breathing. Grantham was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office states that through an investigation, detectives identified Nathan Garrison as a suspect who was located at a home on the 3500 block of Quay Ave. He surrendered to authorities without incident.

Garrison has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sergeant Kane Wyatt or Detective Josh Rodriguez at (575)887-7551.