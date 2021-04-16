Suspect arrested in armed carjacking, burglary, and chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –More information has been released about a carjacking that happened Wednesday afternoon. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two men forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint on Second Street near Osuna.

One of the men has been identified as 24-year-old Joseph Jeantete. Using OnStar, the victim figured out the culprit had gone to his house which deputies say the burglarized.

When deputies arrived, they saw two men fleeing the area, Jeantete in the victim’s car and the other man in another car. Authorities say Jeantete took them on a wild chase through the North Valley going 75 mph into oncoming traffic before he jumped out near Second Street and Menaul.

Jeantete tried to run, but deputies caught up with him. Prosecutors are pushing to keep Jeantete locked up until trial. The other suspect got away.