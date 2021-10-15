Suspect arrested in 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have made an arrest in a murder that took place more than a year ago. Deputies say they found Raymond Lovato shot to death at a house near 2nd and Paseo Del Norte. Recently, Jesus Javier Torres Jr. was charged with an open county of murder.

Deputies were able to ping Torres’ cell phone as being at Lovato’s house at the time of the homicide. They also say Lovato’s ex-girlfriend told them Lovato was upset because she went to California with Torres.

A judge ordered Torres to be held behind bars until trial.