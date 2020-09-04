Suspect arrested for shooting in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of shooting another man in Hobbs. Investigators say Tahj Davis broke into a motel room Thursday and started arguing with a 45-year-old man. At some point, they say, Davis shot the victim several times, then left. Police say they tracked down Davis’ car and after a chase that ended with a crash, they took into custody. His charges include aggravated burglary and battery with a deadly weapon Prosecutors are asking to keep Davis in jail until trial.
