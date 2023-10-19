ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juan Delarosa, 21, has been arrested for a Fourth of July shooting that left a man dead. Delarosa was arrested Wednesday night by the United States Marshal’s Service for murdering 61-year-old Alfonso Aguilar nearly three months ago.

The Albuquerque Police Department said that in a hotel parking lot on July 4, a man came up to Aguilar in his car asking for cigarettes and forced him out of the truck. That’s when they said two others came up and tried to drive off in the car, Aguilar grabbed onto the driver’s side door when he was shot in the chest. He died four days later.

Police said Delarosa admitted to his role in the shooting. He’s now charged with murder and armed robbery.