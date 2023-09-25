ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting from July of last year that appears to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Jorge Jimenez Campos, who also goes by Oscar Esquivel, hit a man in the head with a gun several times at the Speedway near Central and Coors.

Campos is also accused of shooting the victim’s friend.

Police said Campos accused the two men of nearly hitting him with their car in the Downtown area a few nights before.

Both men told police they had never seen campos.

Campos is facing three charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.