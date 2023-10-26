ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Juventino Hernandez who is accused of beating another man to death at a North Valley supermarket last Monday. According to police, surveillance video from John Brooks Supermarket shows Herandnez forcing 40-year-old Michael Trujillo off his bike, and then kicking and stomping on his head.

Trujillo was taken to the hospital where he died Wednesday. Officials said Hernandez turned himself in to police. He is charged with murder.