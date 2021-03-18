Suspect arrested for damaging Las Vegas cemetery gravesite

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of causing damage to a gravesite in Las Vegas, New Mexico. SMCSO reports Cristopher Williams was taken into custody and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on March 17, 2021, with no bond.

According to authorities on Saturday, March 13, deputies were dispatched to Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Gallegos Road regarding estimated $3,000 worth of damage. Deputies say following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and Williams was arrested.

He is being charged with criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of an accident, and defacing tombs.