Suspect arrested for allegedly trying to break into city building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly trying to break into a city building. Police say the alarm went off at the Family and Community Services building on 5th Street and Mountain Road. When officers got there, they found damage to the door and windows.

Authorities also found a car with a window broken out and Nike Abila was reportedly inside. They say he admitted to both break-ins. He’s been charged with breaking and entering and property damage.

