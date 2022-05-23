ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the women arrested in connection to a drug deal turned murder last year will remain locked up until trial. Ajole Guzman is one of five people charged for the murder of Ryan Saavedra at Westgate Heights Park in April 2021.

Police say another suspect, Arianna Hawkins, set up a drug deal to get fentanyl from Saavedra when Guzman sprayed Saavedtra with mace. That’s when police say Domminick Mullen shot Saavedtras.

Investigators say a fourth suspect, Christian Benson, served as a getaway driver while another, Elijah Tafoya, was aware of the plan. Guzman was taken into custody last week.

In a pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, prosecutors argued the suspects had planned to rob and kill Saavedra from the beginning. “This was not a drug deal that went wrong. this was not something unexpected that occurred and they opened fire. Ryan Saavedra did not have any kind he pulled out that they did not anticipate,” said Christine Jablonsky with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

The judge granted prosecutors’ request to keep Guzman in custody.