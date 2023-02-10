ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 46-year-old Patrick Alvarado for a 2020 murder. Alvarado is accused of shooting and killing a rival motorcycle gang member outside of a Downtown Albuquerque bar on Central Avenue.

Alvarado initially claimed the shooting was in self-defense when he was first detained on the night of the shooting. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department discovered new evidence tieing Alvarado to the incident after the case was reassigned to a new investigator. The evidence showed communications between the rival motorcycle gangs on the day of the murder.

Alvarado has been charged with an open count of murder and was arrested Thursday after detectives secured the arrest warrant. Alvarado was arrested in North Valley and was booked into the Metro Detention Center.