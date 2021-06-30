Suspect arrested in Los Angeles for 2017 murder of 14-year-old at Albuquerque Dions

Martin Recio_641147

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a search that lasted four years. Now, Los Angeles Police have made an arrest in an Albuquerque murder.

Fourteen-year-old Martin Recio and two others were at the Dion’s near University and Gibson back in 2017. Police say Flocco opened fire during a drug deal, killing Recio. A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2019. Flocco has evaded police since then.

However, Albuquerque Police says he was arrested by Los Angeles police late last week. APD detectives traveled to Los Angeles to interview Flacco. He faces charges in Los Angeles but will be transferred to Albuquerque to face homicide charges for the 2017 case.

