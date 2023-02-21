ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police report that a man has been arrested for stealing a police vehicle that was left unattended. According to a criminal complaint, the officer left the unit running and unlocked while he went into the police station. Surveillance video showed a man stealing the car while the officer was away.

Based on the video, officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Miguel Rodriguez. He has been accused of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. The police vehicle was returned undamaged.