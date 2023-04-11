SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Mateo Yazzie. He is accused in the murder of Denise Werito on April 5.

SJCSO said around 7:30 p.m. on April 5, deputies responded to a house on Road 390 in reference to a missing person. Werito’s family became concerned when she did not show up to work and they had not heard from her. SJCSO says while at the residence, deputies had cause to enter the home and found Werito’s body, with signs of foul play.

Yazzie lived at the victim’s residence and after deputies questioned him they secured an arrest warrant for Yazzie. He is charged with second degree murder.