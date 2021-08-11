Suspect arrested after he’s accused of fleeing from police in Espanola

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's something we see far too often, a suspect getting arrested and then catching a break. The latest example is Clayton Eaton. He's been arrested for everything from shoplifting to trespassing and assault. He goes to court, then to jail and then he's right back on the streets.

"Your Honor, Clayton Eaton, is that who you are calling," asked a court officer. In what should have been a routine court appearance for 27-year-old Clayton Eaton, turned anything but. "He refused to come," the officer said. "I know, I need to discuss that with the lawyers," said the judge.