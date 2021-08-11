Suspect arrested after he’s accused of fleeing from police in Espanola

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted in a stabbing case outside Espanola is now behind bars. Back in June, Espanola police and New Mexico State Police officers tried to arrest Jerome Naranjo after he was accused of stabbing someone over an unpaid debt.
After a chase, a pit maneuver and attempts to tase Naranjo, and officers opening fire, Naranjo got away. Wednesday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team helped NMSP and U.S. Marshalls take him into custody in Espanola.