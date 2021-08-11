Suspect arrested after he’s accused of fleeing from police in Espanola

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted in a stabbing case outside Espanola is now behind bars. Back in June, Espanola police and New Mexico State Police officers tried to arrest Jerome Naranjo after he was accused of stabbing someone over an unpaid debt.

Related coverage

After a chase, a pit maneuver and attempts to tase Naranjo, and officers opening fire, Naranjo got away. Wednesday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team helped NMSP and U.S. Marshalls take him into custody in Espanola.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES