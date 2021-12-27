Suspect arrested after allegedly ramming deputy units in stolen truck

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect has been arrested after allegedly ramming deputy units in a stolen truck on Monday, Dec. 27. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reports around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Ledesma Dr.

In a news release, DASO states that the responding unit discovered a grey pick-up truck and watched a male get into the vehicle. As another deputy arrived at the scene, authorities attempted to detain the suspect in the truck however, the male reportedly rammed both DASO units and fled the scene.

DASO states that following a pursuit into Las Cruces, the suspect hit a parked vehicle at Elks Dr. north of Main St. and came to a stop. The suspect, identified by deputies as 34-year-old Christopher Alexander Ruiz was arrested without incident.

No deputies were injured. DASO reports that the truck was reported stolen on December 23, 2021. Additionally, Ruiz was allegedly armed with a loaded handgun and authorities state that there were several articles of stolen property in the cab of the vehicle.

Detectives are processing those items and are trying to determine if the suspect was involved in other crimes. Ruiz will be booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center on numerous charges.