Suspect apprehended after vandalizing Main Police Station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a suspect has been arrested after vandalizing the Main Police Station early Wednesday morning. APD states officers responded to the station around 1 a.m. which is home to APD and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers at the scene found graffiti that covered the southern steps of the building. Authorities state that racial slurs and inappropriate phrases were written in red spray paint along the stairs, walls, and exterior benches and planters.

Officers at the scene were able to apprehend an offender who was later booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on felony criminal charges. The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Crews are working to clean up the graffiti which should be removed later Wednesday morning. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

