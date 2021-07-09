Suspect accused of stabbing woman before being fatally shot by Santa Fe Co. deputies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are providing information on a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputy-involved shooting that happened in Tesuque on July 7, 2021. NMSP report that around 7:59 a.m., SFCSO responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at No. 1 Entrada Capulin in Tesuque.

Police say a SFCSO deputy at the scene met with a family member who stated the female was being stabbed by the male, later identified as 45-year old Edward Daniel Santana. Authorities state that as SFCSO deputies approached the residence, they saw the female, later identified as 67-year-old Delia Cervantes, lying on a patio bench outside the residence.

NMSP states deputies carried Cervantes to a safe location near Bishops Lodge Road where emergency medical personnel rendered aid and shortly after, a NMSP officer arrived at the scene to assist. Police say the NMSP officer and deputies saw Santana standing on the patio holding a fence post and he started to walk towards the officers in an aggressive manner holding the fence post.

Authorities report officers gave Santana numerous verbal commands which he ignored and continued to reportedly walk aggressively towards the officers. NMSP states that a SFCSO deputy deployed his Taser and shortly after another SFCSO deputy discharged his firearm towards Santana at least once striking him.

Police say officers rendered aid to Santana immediately however, he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. Cervantes was taken to an area hospital in Santa Fe where she later was pronounced dead.

NMSP states that the identification of the deputies involved in the incident will not be released until interviews are completed. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation into this case remains active and is led by the NMSP Investigations Bureau. Once completed, the case will be transferred to the appropriate district attorney’s office to be reviewed.